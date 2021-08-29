Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,334,220 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

NYSE:APH opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

