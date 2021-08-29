Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 76,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $227.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87.

