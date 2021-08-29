Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCIT opened at $95.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.