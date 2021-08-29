Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 347.4% during the second quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $57,494,000. Ronit Capital LLP raised its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% during the second quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 113.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Lam Research by 89.9% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research stock opened at $609.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $617.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

