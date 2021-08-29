Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ANSYS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in ANSYS by 17.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 12.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $365.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $357.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

