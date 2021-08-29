Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 66,680.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40,008 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 142.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 57,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 33,492 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $151.85 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.20 and a twelve month high of $152.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.72.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.