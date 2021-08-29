Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $43,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 50.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $273.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $194.04 and a one year high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

