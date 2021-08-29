Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $12.95 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.48% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $12,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,277,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,536,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,727,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,591,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 113,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $78.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.30. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $82.27.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



