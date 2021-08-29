Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $19.53 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% during the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 35,473 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.4% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 148,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 95,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.44. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $54.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

