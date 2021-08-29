Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 95.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.38. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

