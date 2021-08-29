Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $289.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $292.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

