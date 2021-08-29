Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FEZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,725,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 254.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,649,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

