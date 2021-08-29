Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $36,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $249.18 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $143.38 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The company has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

