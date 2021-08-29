Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 55.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.13.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at $74,544,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRL opened at $436.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.33 and a fifty-two week high of $443.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

