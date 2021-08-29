Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.26.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta stock opened at $262.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.09 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

