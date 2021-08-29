Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $272.38 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,262,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763,783 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $272,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

