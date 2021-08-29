Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $35.85 Million Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,784,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.58% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $35,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $20.05 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.86.

