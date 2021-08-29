Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,706 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $86.24 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $86.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

