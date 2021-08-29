Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $46.71 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,269,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,828 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.0% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $46,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 169,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 104.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after acquiring an additional 431,165 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 316,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56,708 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

