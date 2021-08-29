Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Zoetis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 2.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Zoetis by 19.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 470,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,150,000 after buying an additional 75,564 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. boosted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $203.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.63. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $208.56.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

