Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

ABBV opened at $119.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

