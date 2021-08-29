Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $193.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

