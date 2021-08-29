Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after purchasing an additional 252,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,891.01 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,900.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,677.72. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

