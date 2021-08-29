Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $7.86 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $335.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.13. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $335.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.