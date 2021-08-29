Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,969 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 1.94% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $38.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $38.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

