Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,340,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,549 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 9.0% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 2.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $427,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $103.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $103.49.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.