Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 45,875 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 472,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $13,416,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 278,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWX opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

