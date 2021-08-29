Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.32% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $12,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,835,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after acquiring an additional 251,196 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 635,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,997,000 after acquiring an additional 96,531 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,627,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,517,000 after acquiring an additional 320,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $30.94 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

