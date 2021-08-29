Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DJD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,754 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

NYSEARCA:DJD opened at $44.58 on Friday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10.

