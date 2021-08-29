Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 12,294 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 677,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,881 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 428,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $82.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

