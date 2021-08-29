Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,013 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 10.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 198.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $2,438,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

