Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 3,655 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 56,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 15,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $105.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $105.65.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

