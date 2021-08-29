Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 437,641 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,624,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,641 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 3.22% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $76,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 100,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IYE stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.