Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 50,197 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,197 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of SPEM opened at $43.18 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.