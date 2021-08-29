Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 78,124 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,124 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 1.14% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $34,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $30.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

