Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 8,031 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

