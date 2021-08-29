Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 34,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

