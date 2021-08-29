Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $288.73 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $289.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

