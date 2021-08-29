Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HDB opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78. The company has a market cap of $143.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

