Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 335,865 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,865 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.60.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.