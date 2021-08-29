Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,762,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,799,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises 1.3% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 2.29% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COMT. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01.

