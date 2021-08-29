Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Short Interest Update

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the July 29th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 532.0 days.

PRRWF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.05.

PRRWF opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $29.01.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

