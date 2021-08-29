Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0068 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

