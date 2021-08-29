Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Short Interest Update

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the July 29th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of PSYTF opened at $6.37 on Friday. Pason Systems has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.64.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

PSYTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Pason Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pason Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.