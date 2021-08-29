Paybswap (PAYB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $120,187.00

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, Paybswap has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Paybswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Paybswap has a total market capitalization of $927,618.95 and $120,187.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paybswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paybswap Coin Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,481,258 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap . Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap

Buying and Selling Paybswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paybswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paybswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paybswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paybswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.