Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 1.9% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Paychex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 113,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,532,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Paychex by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 841,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,261,000 after purchasing an additional 83,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.10 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,767.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

