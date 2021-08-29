PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,936,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 93,813 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of PayPal worth $564,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PayPal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 857,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $249,976,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in PayPal by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,387,000 after buying an additional 39,751 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in PayPal by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 287,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,912,000 after buying an additional 20,898 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PYPL traded up $4.71 on Friday, reaching $278.33. 3,916,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,633,810. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $327.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

