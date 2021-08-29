PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,362,000 after purchasing an additional 511,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Shares of PYPL traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.33. 3,916,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,633,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $327.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.01.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

