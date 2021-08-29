PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the July 29th total of 195,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ PCSB traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $18.60. 22,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36. PCSB Financial has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other news, Director Matthew G. Mccrosson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $56,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 52.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 77.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the segments: Residential, Commercial, Construction, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdrafts. The Residential segment refers to the borrower’s ability to make repayment from his or her �employment income or other income.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.