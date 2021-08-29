Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,539 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $229,827,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,362,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.81.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded down $9.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,932,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,645,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.45. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,194.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

